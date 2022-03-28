Azerbaijan denies troops pullout from peacekeepers’ zone in Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan on Sunday denied pulling out its forces from a zone policed by Russian peacekeepers within the Nagorno-Karabakh area, contradicting an announcement by Moscow which had accused Baku of violating a peace settlement by coming into the realm.

“There has been no change in the positions of the Azeri army in the village of Farrukh, which is part of the sovereign territories of our country,” the Azeri protection ministry mentioned.

Moscow on Saturday accused Azerbaijan of violating a 2020 peace settlement by coming into the zone and putting positions of Nagorno-Karabakh military with drones, though Azerbaijan refuted Russia’s model of occasions.

On Sunday, the Russian protection ministry mentioned that after negotiations, Azerbaijan had withdrawn its forces from the realm.

“The information about the withdrawal of units of the Azerbaijani Army from those positions does not reflect the truth. Our army is in full control of the operational situation,” Azerbaijan’s protection ministry mentioned in an announcement.

