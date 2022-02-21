Europe

Azerbaijan discloses growth of export for January 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

By Nazrin Israfilova – Trend:

The exports elevated by 90.1 p.c in Azerbaijan in January
2022 in comparison with the identical interval of final 12 months, whereas exports within the
non-oil sector elevated by 59 p.c, Trend stories referring to Azerbaijani Economy
Minister Mikayil Jabbarov’s message on Twitter.

“This is a affluent results of the continued diversification of
the nation’s financial system and the promotion of native entrepreneurs’
entry to overseas markets,” the minister tweeted.



