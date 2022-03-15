Azerbaijan discloses roads built in liberated territories
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 15
Trend:
Some 1,500 kilometers of roads have been constructed within the
Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the
2020 Second Karabakh War], Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov
mentioned throughout a dialogue of the Cabinet of Ministers’ report on
actions in 2021 on the parliament’s plenary session, Trend stories.
According to Asadov, a very powerful challenge is the revival of
Karabakh, the creation of the required situations there for the
return of former internally displaced individuals to their properties.
The prime minister additionally famous that one of many precedence points is
the additional enchancment of the residing situations of individuals in different
areas of the nation, including {that a} single method is utilized to
all of the areas.