Azerbaijan discloses roads built in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 15

Trend:

Some 1,500 kilometers of roads have been constructed within the

Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the

2020 Second Karabakh War], Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov

mentioned throughout a dialogue of the Cabinet of Ministers’ report on

actions in 2021 on the parliament’s plenary session, Trend stories.

According to Asadov, a very powerful challenge is the revival of

Karabakh, the creation of the required situations there for the

return of former internally displaced individuals to their properties.

The prime minister additionally famous that one of many precedence points is

the additional enchancment of the residing situations of individuals in different

areas of the nation, including {that a} single method is utilized to

all of the areas.