Azerbaijan establishes Audiovisual Council and abolishes National Television and Radio Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

Trend:

The Audiovisual Council is being created in Azerbaijan and the National Television and Radio Council (NTRC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan is being abolished in keeping with the Presidential Decree implementing the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On Media” dated December 30, 2021 and regulating a spread of points arising from it, Trend reviews.

According to the order, the Council is the authorized successor of the NTRC, so the obligations and property of the second are transferred to the Audiovisual Council. The members of the National Television and Radio Council, time period of workplace of which has not expired, proceed their actions till the expiration of the interval, and the equipment of the NTRC will proceed to operate till the construction of the Council and the restrict of its workers quantity are permitted.