Azerbaijan – Georgia trade turnover expands in 1Q2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. Georgia’s complete commerce

turnover with Azerbaijan from January by March 2022 amounted

to $355.3 million – a 9.2-percent share of the full international commerce

turnover, Trend

stories through the National Statistics Office (Geostat).

The present determine elevated by 42 p.c, in comparison with $250.2

million over the reporting interval of 2021.

According to Geostat, Azerbaijan ranked fourth amongst Georgian

fundamental buying and selling companions from January by March 2022. Turkey

($562.4 million), China ($461.9 million), and Russia ($383.2

million) had been the highest three.

Meanwhile, Georgia’s imports from Azerbaijan within the reporting

interval of 2022 amounted to $230 million, which is a rise of

57.6 p.c, in comparison with $145.9 million over the identical interval of

2021. Thus, Azerbaijan ranked fourth amongst Georgia’s prime buying and selling

companions by imports from January by March 2022, Geostat

stated.

Georgian exports to Azerbaijan within the reporting interval of 2022

totaled $125.3 million, which is a rise of 19.9 p.c,

in comparison with the identical interval of 2021 ($104.5 million). Azerbaijan

ranked second amongst Georgia’s fundamental export companions from January

by March 2022, the report stated.

Meanwhile, Georgia’s international commerce turnover (excluding

non-declared commerce) from January by March 2022 amounted to

$3.8 billion, which is a rise of 37.9 p.c, in comparison with

$2.7 billion over the identical interval of 2021.

—

Follow the writer on Twitter: @mariiiakhm