Azerbaijan – Georgia trade turnover expands in 1Q2022
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. Georgia’s complete commerce
turnover with Azerbaijan from January by March 2022 amounted
to $355.3 million – a 9.2-percent share of the full international commerce
turnover, Trend
stories through the National Statistics Office (Geostat).
The present determine elevated by 42 p.c, in comparison with $250.2
million over the reporting interval of 2021.
According to Geostat, Azerbaijan ranked fourth amongst Georgian
fundamental buying and selling companions from January by March 2022. Turkey
($562.4 million), China ($461.9 million), and Russia ($383.2
million) had been the highest three.
Meanwhile, Georgia’s imports from Azerbaijan within the reporting
interval of 2022 amounted to $230 million, which is a rise of
57.6 p.c, in comparison with $145.9 million over the identical interval of
2021. Thus, Azerbaijan ranked fourth amongst Georgia’s prime buying and selling
companions by imports from January by March 2022, Geostat
stated.
Georgian exports to Azerbaijan within the reporting interval of 2022
totaled $125.3 million, which is a rise of 19.9 p.c,
in comparison with the identical interval of 2021 ($104.5 million). Azerbaijan
ranked second amongst Georgia’s fundamental export companions from January
by March 2022, the report stated.
Meanwhile, Georgia’s international commerce turnover (excluding
non-declared commerce) from January by March 2022 amounted to
$3.8 billion, which is a rise of 37.9 p.c, in comparison with
$2.7 billion over the identical interval of 2021.
—
