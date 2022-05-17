Azerbaijan has not yet started negotiations to extend the contract with Formula 1
Baku’s present contract runs till the 2024 race and discussions
had not but began a few potential extension, Baku race promoter
Arif Rahimov stated, Trend studies citing Motorsport.
However, one factor he was particularly desperate to see was for Baku
to safe one of many six dash races which are being deliberate for
subsequent yr. He stated it was one thing he needed to handle with F1
bosses at subsequent month’s GP.
“That is on my agenda for this year’s race,” he stated. “With how
busy F1 is true now, I feel the most effective time to get their consideration
into the novelties is once they’re right here really racing.
“I’m an enormous proponent for it [the sprint races]. I actually like
the thought. I feel it is good to only combine issues round a bit bit
all through the years.
“Things can get boring when folks get too used to the identical
format, after which they lose their curiosity. So when these type of
adjustments are available, I feel it is good for the game.”