Azerbaijan has once again shown world that Shusha is Azerbaijan – Chairman of Benelux Azerbaijanis Congress
SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, April 22. Shusha is internet hosting
the fifth Congress of World Azerbaijanis, and we’ve got been ready
for today for 30 years, a Congress participant, Chairman of the
Benelux Azerbaijanis Congress (BAC) Elsever Mammadov mentioned in an
interview with Trend in Shusha.
According to him, the Victory Congress is a really vital
historic occasion.
“The complete world noticed the Azerbaijani individuals uniting round
their nation and liberating their lands. Azerbaijan has as soon as once more
proven the world that Shusha is Azerbaijan,” Mammadov harassed.