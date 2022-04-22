Azerbaijan has once again shown world that Shusha is Azerbaijan – Chairman of Benelux Azerbaijanis Congress

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, April 22. Shusha is internet hosting

the fifth Congress of World Azerbaijanis, and we’ve got been ready

for today for 30 years, a Congress participant, Chairman of the

Benelux Azerbaijanis Congress (BAC) Elsever Mammadov mentioned in an

interview with Trend in Shusha.

According to him, the Victory Congress is a really vital

historic occasion.

“The complete world noticed the Azerbaijani individuals uniting round

their nation and liberating their lands. Azerbaijan has as soon as once more

proven the world that Shusha is Azerbaijan,” Mammadov harassed.