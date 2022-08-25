Azerbaijan implements tasks on engineering support in Kalbajar and Lachin (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. The implementation
of duties on engineering helps of strategically necessary
heights, that had been taken beneath the management because of
operations carried out by items of Azerbaijani Armed Forces in
Kalbajar and Lachin districts, Trend experiences through the Ministry of Defense of
Azerbaijan.
As a results of interplay between the Army Corps of Engineers
of Azerbaijan and different state constructions, greater than 62 kilometers
of recent provide routes have been laid to be able to make sure the
actions of items stationed on tough rocky areas with tough
terrain.
Appropriate engineering measures are carried out with excessive
professionalism within the liberated territories of Azerbaijan and the
dominant heights.