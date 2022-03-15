Azerbaijan-Iran economic ties developing in ascending line – ambassador (Interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 15

Trend:

Trade and financial ties between Azerbaijan and Iran are

growing yearly in ascending line, Azerbaijani Ambassador to

Iran Ali Alizada informed Trend.

According to Alizada, the related our bodies of Azerbaijan are

at present conducting discussions with all events on Azerbaijan’s

participation within the activation of the Persian Gulf – Black Sea

route. Quite a lot of discussions on the institution of the Persian

Gulf-Black Sea route have already been carried out. In this regard,

all points have been thought-about by the proposed member states.

Azerbaijan has additionally been proposed to participate in activating the

route. If it serves the pursuits of our nation, after all,

Azerbaijan will take part within the activation of this route.

The ambassador additionally added that work is underway between Iran,

Azerbaijan and Russia on a challenge to ascertain a North-South

power hall. In this regard, on February 22, 2022, a gathering of

power ministers of Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia was held in Doha,

Qatar and sure discussions have been carried out.

At the identical time, bilateral conferences have been additionally held between

Azerbaijan and Iran and mandatory discussions have been carried out in

this course. Regular conferences are held in video format among the many

working teams of the talked about international locations. All three international locations

assist the implementation of this challenge. The mandatory work on

this challenge have to be carried out by the Monenco Iran Consulting

Engineers Company. The related authorities of Azerbaijan will

assess this. Currently, work is underway on this course. We are

assured that the challenge will likely be carried out within the close to

future.

“Hopefully the development of a brand new bridge over the Astarachay

River on the border between Azerbaijan and Iran will likely be accomplished

and put into operation in a short while. The building of the

talked about bridge has already begun and is progressing quickly. The

new bridge will facilitate the motion of each autos and

individuals. Azerbaijan-Iran relations, commerce and financial relations are

growing yearly. Taking into consideration the commerce congestion on

the borders, the governments of each international locations have determined to

construct new bridges. One of them is the Astara bridge, the muse

of which has already been laid. We are assured that the bridge

will contribute to the expansion of commerce and financial ties within the

future,” he mentioned.

Alizada identified that as is understood, inside the assembly of the

presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, a

contract was signed on the swap of Turkmen gasoline to Azerbaijan through

Iran. The challenge has been carried out because the starting of this

12 months. In this regard, there may be nice cooperation in each bilateral

and trilateral codecs.

Azerbaijan and Iran conduct discussions on the joint growth

of oil fields within the Caspian Sea. There are some proposals from the

Iranian facet on the event of oil fields. Of course, these

proposals are evaluated by our related authorities.

If the proposals for the tasks are up to date, they are going to be

mentioned on the subsequent assembly of the Azerbaijan-Iran

Intergovernmental Joint Economic Commission to be held in Baku quickly

and the longer term prospects on this regard will likely be decided by our

related authorities.

Both the Azerbaijani facet has provided and invited Iranian

corporations to work on the reconstruction of the liberated

territories, in addition to, the Iranian facet may be very eager about

taking part within the reconstruction and restoration work. If any

Iranian firm desires to put money into the liberated territories of

Azerbaijan, it will possibly apply to the related authorities of

Azerbaijan.

Alizada famous {that a} joint assembly of businessmen of the 2

international locations is deliberate earlier than the assembly of the Azerbaijan-Iran

Intergovernmental Joint Economic Commission to be held in Baku.

During the talked about assembly, the businessmen will get acquainted

with the funding alternatives created within the liberated

territories of Azerbaijan. After getting acquainted with these

alternatives, Iranian businessmen will share their views with

us.

According to the ambassador, throughout his go to to the Iranian

cities of Tabriz and Urmia, he met with governors of East

Azerbaijan and West Azerbaijan provinces, representatives of

governmental and non-governmental organizations, in addition to

chambers of commerce, and invited Iranian corporations to put money into

Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, to take part in

reconstruction work. Several Iranian corporations have already proven

curiosity. They are at present finding out the tasks and researching

the alternatives created. Of course, if either side are happy,

these tasks will likely be carried out

In explicit, Iran Tractor Manufacturing Company (ITMCO) additionally

referred to as Tabriz Tractor Sazi Company can be eager about

establishing its department within the liberated territories.

—

Follow the creator on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur