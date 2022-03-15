Azerbaijan-Iran economic ties developing in ascending line – ambassador (Interview)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 15
Trend:
Trade and financial ties between Azerbaijan and Iran are
growing yearly in ascending line, Azerbaijani Ambassador to
Iran Ali Alizada informed Trend.
According to Alizada, the related our bodies of Azerbaijan are
at present conducting discussions with all events on Azerbaijan’s
participation within the activation of the Persian Gulf – Black Sea
route. Quite a lot of discussions on the institution of the Persian
Gulf-Black Sea route have already been carried out. In this regard,
all points have been thought-about by the proposed member states.
Azerbaijan has additionally been proposed to participate in activating the
route. If it serves the pursuits of our nation, after all,
Azerbaijan will take part within the activation of this route.
The ambassador additionally added that work is underway between Iran,
Azerbaijan and Russia on a challenge to ascertain a North-South
power hall. In this regard, on February 22, 2022, a gathering of
power ministers of Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia was held in Doha,
Qatar and sure discussions have been carried out.
At the identical time, bilateral conferences have been additionally held between
Azerbaijan and Iran and mandatory discussions have been carried out in
this course. Regular conferences are held in video format among the many
working teams of the talked about international locations. All three international locations
assist the implementation of this challenge. The mandatory work on
this challenge have to be carried out by the Monenco Iran Consulting
Engineers Company. The related authorities of Azerbaijan will
assess this. Currently, work is underway on this course. We are
assured that the challenge will likely be carried out within the close to
future.
“Hopefully the development of a brand new bridge over the Astarachay
River on the border between Azerbaijan and Iran will likely be accomplished
and put into operation in a short while. The building of the
talked about bridge has already begun and is progressing quickly. The
new bridge will facilitate the motion of each autos and
individuals. Azerbaijan-Iran relations, commerce and financial relations are
growing yearly. Taking into consideration the commerce congestion on
the borders, the governments of each international locations have determined to
construct new bridges. One of them is the Astara bridge, the muse
of which has already been laid. We are assured that the bridge
will contribute to the expansion of commerce and financial ties within the
future,” he mentioned.
Alizada identified that as is understood, inside the assembly of the
presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, a
contract was signed on the swap of Turkmen gasoline to Azerbaijan through
Iran. The challenge has been carried out because the starting of this
12 months. In this regard, there may be nice cooperation in each bilateral
and trilateral codecs.
Azerbaijan and Iran conduct discussions on the joint growth
of oil fields within the Caspian Sea. There are some proposals from the
Iranian facet on the event of oil fields. Of course, these
proposals are evaluated by our related authorities.
If the proposals for the tasks are up to date, they are going to be
mentioned on the subsequent assembly of the Azerbaijan-Iran
Intergovernmental Joint Economic Commission to be held in Baku quickly
and the longer term prospects on this regard will likely be decided by our
related authorities.
Both the Azerbaijani facet has provided and invited Iranian
corporations to work on the reconstruction of the liberated
territories, in addition to, the Iranian facet may be very eager about
taking part within the reconstruction and restoration work. If any
Iranian firm desires to put money into the liberated territories of
Azerbaijan, it will possibly apply to the related authorities of
Azerbaijan.
Alizada famous {that a} joint assembly of businessmen of the 2
international locations is deliberate earlier than the assembly of the Azerbaijan-Iran
Intergovernmental Joint Economic Commission to be held in Baku.
During the talked about assembly, the businessmen will get acquainted
with the funding alternatives created within the liberated
territories of Azerbaijan. After getting acquainted with these
alternatives, Iranian businessmen will share their views with
us.
According to the ambassador, throughout his go to to the Iranian
cities of Tabriz and Urmia, he met with governors of East
Azerbaijan and West Azerbaijan provinces, representatives of
governmental and non-governmental organizations, in addition to
chambers of commerce, and invited Iranian corporations to put money into
Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, to take part in
reconstruction work. Several Iranian corporations have already proven
curiosity. They are at present finding out the tasks and researching
the alternatives created. Of course, if either side are happy,
these tasks will likely be carried out
In explicit, Iran Tractor Manufacturing Company (ITMCO) additionally
referred to as Tabriz Tractor Sazi Company can be eager about
establishing its department within the liberated territories.
