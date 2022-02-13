Azerbaijan is beneficiary of recovery trend in hydrocarbon market – Gazprombank
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 13
By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:
Azerbaijan is the beneficiary of the restoration development which is
noticed at present within the hydrocarbon market, Deputy Head of the Market
Research Department on the Russian Gazprombank Gulnara Khaidarshina
informed Trend.
Khaidarshina reminded that Brent crude oil is traded at $88 per
barrel, which is by 37 % greater than the pre-crisis stage and
by 4.4 instances greater than the bottom stage for the reason that starting of the
COVID-19 pandemic, which we noticed within the second half of April
2020.
“Of course, high oil prices support the Azerbaijani manat rate,”
the deputy head of the division added. “I want to decide
two channels via which this supporting impact is coming.
Firstly, the Azerbaijani economic system advantages from excessive inflows of
export earnings resulting from excessive oil costs.”
Khaidarshina mentioned that for instance, Azerbaijani export quantity
elevated by 1.5 instances over 11 months of 2021.
“Taking under consideration that the share of oil and gasoline merchandise in
export quantity is near 90 %, this enhance in export
earnings has been primarily stimulated by excessive costs and rising
demand for hydrocarbons,” deputy head of the division mentioned.
Khaidarshina mentioned that top inflows of export earnings
contribute to the steadiness of the state of affairs within the Azerbaijani
overseas trade market and the expansion of the property of the State
Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ).
“Despite the stimulating fiscal coverage, SOFAZ’s property grew by
3.4 % and exceeded $45 billion as of 2021,” the deputy head
of the division mentioned. “Secondly, excessive oil costs permit to repair the
devaluation expectations of the inhabitants and keep away from the surplus
demand for overseas foreign money available in the market.”
Khaidarshina added that this additionally contributes to the secure
trade fee of the manat and permits minimizing the spending of
the sovereign fund on interventions.
