Azerbaijan is beneficiary of recovery trend in hydrocarbon market – Gazprombank

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 13

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

Azerbaijan is the beneficiary of the restoration development which is

noticed at present within the hydrocarbon market, Deputy Head of the Market

Research Department on the Russian Gazprombank Gulnara Khaidarshina

informed Trend.

Khaidarshina reminded that Brent crude oil is traded at $88 per

barrel, which is by 37 % greater than the pre-crisis stage and

by 4.4 instances greater than the bottom stage for the reason that starting of the

COVID-19 pandemic, which we noticed within the second half of April

2020.

“Of course, high oil prices support the Azerbaijani manat rate,”

the deputy head of the division added. “I want to decide

two channels via which this supporting impact is coming.

Firstly, the Azerbaijani economic system advantages from excessive inflows of

export earnings resulting from excessive oil costs.”

Khaidarshina mentioned that for instance, Azerbaijani export quantity

elevated by 1.5 instances over 11 months of 2021.

“Taking under consideration that the share of oil and gasoline merchandise in

export quantity is near 90 %, this enhance in export

earnings has been primarily stimulated by excessive costs and rising

demand for hydrocarbons,” deputy head of the division mentioned.

Khaidarshina mentioned that top inflows of export earnings

contribute to the steadiness of the state of affairs within the Azerbaijani

overseas trade market and the expansion of the property of the State

Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ).

“Despite the stimulating fiscal coverage, SOFAZ’s property grew by

3.4 % and exceeded $45 billion as of 2021,” the deputy head

of the division mentioned. “Secondly, excessive oil costs permit to repair the

devaluation expectations of the inhabitants and keep away from the surplus

demand for overseas foreign money available in the market.”

Khaidarshina added that this additionally contributes to the secure

trade fee of the manat and permits minimizing the spending of

the sovereign fund on interventions.

—

Follow the creator on Twitter: agdzhaev