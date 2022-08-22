Azerbaijan is forcing Armenia to fulfill its obligations under trilateral statement – analysis
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. The mandatory work
is being carried out in Lachin, Zabukh and Sus cities to get rid of
the results of the struggle crime dedicated by Armenia in the course of the
occupation of Azerbaijani territories – unlawful resettlement, and
to return the previous internally displaced individuals to their native
lands.
The related directions of President Ilham Aliyev are being
carried out in reference to this. And Armenians, as they did
nearly two years in the past, leaving the lands belonging to the
Azerbaijanis, set fireplace to forests and destroy all the pieces they
can.
Military skilled Adalat Verdiyev advised Trend that as within the case
of different lands underneath occupation, the villages of the Lachin
district have additionally been destroyed by Armenian militants for 30
years. The infrastructure belonging to the Azerbaijanis was both
destroyed, burned, or taken out. He famous that he remembers how the
Armenians staged fireworks after the occupation of the village of
Gyzyldzha close to Sus village.
“While they have been setting off fireworks, 29 folks, together with me,
have been transporting 11 wounded Azerbaijanis. 4 of those folks went
lacking,” an skilled stated.
Verdiyev famous that the Armenian authorities is the rationale that
the residents of Lachin have been disadvantaged of the chance to
dwell of their fatherland for 30 years. Today, Armenians are
leaving Lachin and close by villages.
“Those who plundered Azerbaijani territories, when resettling in
1992 to today burn Azerbaijani forests and homes once more,” he
stated.
Verdiyev famous that Azerbaijan is forcing defeated Armenia to
fulfill its obligations established within the assertion of November
10, 2020.
“This might be one other victory of the Azerbaijani military. In
reaching this victory, there’s a nice position of an unbiased and
systematic coverage pursued by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief,
President Ilham Aliyev, in addition to the Azerbaijani military,” he
stated.
Political scientist Ilyas Huseynov famous that Azerbaijan stands
for full implementation of all of the obligations within the assertion
signed on November 10, 2020 and is taking various essential
steps in reference to this.
“So, right this moment sensible actions are being carried out relating to
the implementation of paragraph 6 of the trilateral joint
assertion. Undoubtedly, the counter-terrorist operation ‘Revenge’
was very efficient in finishing up these works, and this, on the
one hand, is the switch of various dominant heights underneath the
management of our military, acquiring geostrategic superiority, and on the
different hand, activation within the political and diplomatic area. At
the identical time, the top of the Azerbaijani state regarded the
counter-terrorist operation ‘Revenge’ as a punitive measure,” he
stated.
Huseynov added that Armenians leaving Lachin and the encircling
villages are once more setting fireplace to homes constructed by Azerbaijanis,
destroying natural world, and inflicting severe injury to the
ecosystem.
“The implementation of environmental terrorism can have severe
penalties. Armenians are engaged in arson on the territory even
although the Armenian authorities has given directions to not burn
homes, and even stated that the individuals who burned homes won’t
obtain compensation. But we see that in any case, forests and
homes are set on fireplace. All that is utterly unacceptable.
Azerbaijan due to the political will and integrity of the top
of state, will obtain compensation for the environmental injury
brought on by the Armenians by utilizing sensible measures,” Huseynov
stated.