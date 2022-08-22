Azerbaijan is forcing Armenia to fulfill its obligations under trilateral statement – analysis

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. The mandatory work

is being carried out in Lachin, Zabukh and Sus cities to get rid of

the results of the struggle crime dedicated by Armenia in the course of the

occupation of Azerbaijani territories – unlawful resettlement, and

to return the previous internally displaced individuals to their native

lands.

The related directions of President Ilham Aliyev are being

carried out in reference to this. And Armenians, as they did

nearly two years in the past, leaving the lands belonging to the

Azerbaijanis, set fireplace to forests and destroy all the pieces they

can.

Military skilled Adalat Verdiyev advised Trend that as within the case

of different lands underneath occupation, the villages of the Lachin

district have additionally been destroyed by Armenian militants for 30

years. The infrastructure belonging to the Azerbaijanis was both

destroyed, burned, or taken out. He famous that he remembers how the

Armenians staged fireworks after the occupation of the village of

Gyzyldzha close to Sus village.

“While they have been setting off fireworks, 29 folks, together with me,

have been transporting 11 wounded Azerbaijanis. 4 of those folks went

lacking,” an skilled stated.

Verdiyev famous that the Armenian authorities is the rationale that

the residents of Lachin have been disadvantaged of the chance to

dwell of their fatherland for 30 years. Today, Armenians are

leaving Lachin and close by villages.

“Those who plundered Azerbaijani territories, when resettling in

1992 to today burn Azerbaijani forests and homes once more,” he

stated.

Verdiyev famous that Azerbaijan is forcing defeated Armenia to

fulfill its obligations established within the assertion of November

10, 2020.

“This might be one other victory of the Azerbaijani military. In

reaching this victory, there’s a nice position of an unbiased and

systematic coverage pursued by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief,

President Ilham Aliyev, in addition to the Azerbaijani military,” he

stated.

Political scientist Ilyas Huseynov famous that Azerbaijan stands

for full implementation of all of the obligations within the assertion

signed on November 10, 2020 and is taking various essential

steps in reference to this.

“So, right this moment sensible actions are being carried out relating to

the implementation of paragraph 6 of the trilateral joint

assertion. Undoubtedly, the counter-terrorist operation ‘Revenge’

was very efficient in finishing up these works, and this, on the

one hand, is the switch of various dominant heights underneath the

management of our military, acquiring geostrategic superiority, and on the

different hand, activation within the political and diplomatic area. At

the identical time, the top of the Azerbaijani state regarded the

counter-terrorist operation ‘Revenge’ as a punitive measure,” he

stated.

Huseynov added that Armenians leaving Lachin and the encircling

villages are once more setting fireplace to homes constructed by Azerbaijanis,

destroying natural world, and inflicting severe injury to the

ecosystem.

“The implementation of environmental terrorism can have severe

penalties. Armenians are engaged in arson on the territory even

although the Armenian authorities has given directions to not burn

homes, and even stated that the individuals who burned homes won’t

obtain compensation. But we see that in any case, forests and

homes are set on fireplace. All that is utterly unacceptable.

Azerbaijan due to the political will and integrity of the top

of state, will obtain compensation for the environmental injury

brought on by the Armenians by utilizing sensible measures,” Huseynov

stated.