Azerbaijan is key to diversifying energy supplies to Europe

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February has modified the world irrevocably. European international locations who grew to become reliant on Russian vitality at the moment are searching for to extricate themselves as quickly as they’ll from Russian provides, writes Taras Kuzio.

The EU pays €400 million to Russia every year for 40% of the fuel it consumes and 27% of its oil. The invasion ‘clearly shows that Russian aggression against Ukraine has finally pushed all EU member states to think about sustainable and reliable energy supplies.’

Within the EU the most reliant country on Russia is Germany which obtained 55% of its fuel, 52% of its coal and 34% of its oil from Russia for which it each day pays thousands and thousands of euro into the Kremlin’s price range and subsequently conflict machine. Hungary, led by a pro-Russian populist nationalist, and Bulgaria are two different opponents of a boycott of Russian vitality. European governments are out of step with public opinion, 70% of who assist a right away ban on the import of Russian vitality.

France, Spain, and Finland would assist the ban strongly supported by Poland and Slovakia. Meanwhile, Italy, Czechia, Greece, Slovenia, Romania and Portugal are sitting on the fence.

In March and April, the EU had introduced a plan to finish all imports of Russian vitality by 2030 by discovering various sources of fuel, boosting vitality effectivity and growing inexperienced sources of vitality. This month the EU called on its 27 members to section out the import of Russian crude oil inside six months and refined oil merchandise by the tip of the 12 months. The European Green Deal helps a transition by EU member states to scrub vitality by the decarbonisation of vitality provides.

The US may provide 50 bcm of LNG yearly which might cowl a 3rd of the fuel that Russia is at the moment exporting to the EU. The US share of LNG imported into the EU elevated within the final two years from 26% to over half of the imports, with Qatar coming in second place. Germany and different EU members are constructing LNG terminals.

Another 20 bcm of vitality might be yearly produced by wind energy. Azerbaijan’s plans to turn out to be a inexperienced vitality hub with offshore wind generators within the Caspian Sea would result in 10% of the amount on the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) to the Balkans and Italy being taken up by inexperienced hydrogen.

Oil and fuel imports from Algeria, Qatar, Nigeria, Congo, Mozambique, and Angola are probably various contenders to take over among the vitality provides that Russia is at the moment exporting to southern Europe.

But the primary fuel various for Europe is Azerbaijan coupled with Central Asian vitality transported by Azerbaijan. The Southern Gas Corridor ‘enjoys the full support of the EU.’

In February, Kadri Simson, the EU’s Energy Commissioner, outlined plans to extend fuel provides to Europe from Azerbaijan to 10 bcm.

The Southern Gas Corridor “carries great potential to contribute significantly to Europe’s energy security”. Azerbaijani gas could be a strong means to help Europe to diversify its imports of vitality and help EU members to transit from Russian provides to renewable vitality. Azerbaijan will subsequently contribute to diversifying, however not changing, Russian vitality provides. The first Azerbaijani fuel exported to Europe arrived in December 2020 through the TANAP (Trans Anatolian Pipeline) and TAP (Trans Adriatic Pipeline).

Current Azerbaijani provides represents a small quantity in comparison with the 151 bcm of fuel exported by Russia to Europe in 2020. But, with larger vitality effectivity and a transition away from oil and fuel, the amount that Russian exports to the EU will considerably decline. The capability of the Southern Gas Corridor might be elevated to 31 bcm from its present 18.5 to Georgia, Turkey, and the EU.

Some EU members, resembling Greece, Bulgaria, and Italy are already importing Azerbaijani fuel by the Southern Gas Corridor. The EU has funded the development of a connector pipeline from Bulgaria to Serbia. The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) crosses Turkey, Greece and Albania and from there goes throughout the Adriatic Sea to Italy.

Azerbaijan is planning to extend its fuel manufacturing to satisfy European demand. The Azerbaijani portion of the Caspian Sea contains the big Babek (400 bcm), Absheron (350 bcm) and Umid 9200 bcm) fuel fields. In addition, BP is aiding Azerbaijan in growing the Shah Deniz area within the Caspian which is without doubt one of the greatest fuel deposits on the earth.

Azerbaijan will broaden provides of fuel by the Trans Adriatic Pipeline that traverses Turkey, Bulgaria, and Romania. The BRUA connector pipeline would transport Azerbaijani fuel from Romania to Hungary and Austria, within the coronary heart of Europe.

German fears of an financial catastrophe if it lower its oil and fuel provides from Russia are more likely to be exaggerated. Without warning, Russia lower off fuel provides to Poland and Bulgaria, as a result of they refused to pay in roubles. 45% of Poland’s and 73% of Bulgaria’s fuel wants have been met by Russia. Despite these greater quantities, each international locations are surviving the lower off of Russian fuel.

Russia additionally with out warning lower off provides to Finland. The Kremlin was indignant that Finland additionally refused to pay in roubles and had dropped its neutrality and was searching for to hitch NATO. Finland can be surviving as a result of Russian vitality accounts for less than 5% of its vitality combine.

With deliberate will increase in output to 31 bcm, Azerbaijan could be unable to exchange all of Russia’s exports of fuel to the EU. Nevertheless, carbon and renewable inexperienced vitality provides from Azerbaijan will present the EU with the means to diversify away from Russian oil and fuel imports. Coupled with elevated vitality effectivity, imports of US and Qatar LNG and a transition to greener renewable vitality reveals we live within the finale of Russian vitality dominance in Europe.

Taras Kuzio is a Research Fellow on the Henry Jackson Society suppose tank in London.

