Azerbaijan is regarded as crucial hub in transport sector amid ongoing geopolitical developments – Franz Wessig (Interview)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. In the present
geopolitical scenario Azerbaijan is thought to be an important hub in
the transport sector, particularly, inside to the brand new Silk Road, the
Middle Corridor, Franz Wessig, Head of Group Foreign Economic
Relations on the Federal Ministry of Digital and Economic Affairs
of Austria mentioned in an unique interview with Trend.
“The objective of my go to is to participate within the tenth session of
the Austria-Azerbaijan joint Commission for Economic, Agricultural,
Industrial, Technical and Technological Cooperation. A enterprise
mission from Austria can also be in Baku. The final assembly of the joint
fee was held in 2018. We needed to postpone the next
periods because of COVID-19. I’m very glad to be right here in Baku once more.
I believe it was a really profitable assembly along with the minister
of digital growth and transport Rashad Nabiyev. We talked
about crucial fields of cooperation resembling transport. We
mentioned the methods of accelerating transport via the Middle
Corridor, to convey items from China, Central Asia to Europe. I
assume it’s a very promising subject of cooperation. In the present
geopolitical scenario Azerbaijan is thought to be an essential hub
within the transport sector, particularly, inside to the brand new Silk Road,
the Middle Corridor,” he mentioned.
Wessig recalled that on this context, just a few days in the past a
memorandum of understanding was signed between Azerbaijan’s ADY
Container and Rail Cargo Austria.
“Austrian Railways want to cooperate with Azerbaijan
Railways within the supply of vagons, locomotives. Which items are
transported is the matter of logistics, commerce. We need to ship
{hardware}, software program, the products – it relies upon what Europe wants from
China and what Europe can export to China. It may even assist
Austrian corporations of their export and import actions,” he
added.
Wessig identified that one other facet of cooperation is
agriculture.
“One of an important export merchandise from Austria to
Azerbaijan are cattle breeds. So that is additionally a really attention-grabbing
subject of cooperation,” he believes.
He went on so as to add that renewable power is the primary problem on the
agenda of the go to.
“Austria is a rustic with big potential of renewable power.
About 80 % of Austrian electrical energy consumption comes from
renewables. The objective is to succeed in one hundred pc in 2030. We have so much
of corporations on this sector, particularly, with regards to
hydropower, photo voltaic and wind energy. Some of these corporations are right here
for B2B conferences, and we may even have a gathering within the ministry
of power. During the joint fee’s session we spoke about
tasks within the subject of renewable power, particularly, new
hydropower crops. We submitted draft doc on cooperation in
renewable power, concrete proposals for hydropower crops. There
are actually concrete tasks on this draft doc.
May be subsequent time we will signal the primary contract on renewable
power.
Austria has long-term expertise of utilizing hydropower crops for
electrical energy. It assume this can be a superb and future-oriented
chance for a very long time. Hydropower is a really environmentally
pleasant means of manufacturing power. When you construct a hydropower
station, you’ll be able to function it for 100 years. This can be my
suggestion to put money into hydropower,” he defined.
Wessig believes that initially, you will need to improve
bilateral commerce.
“Then there comes extra belief and confidence in bilateral commerce
relations and the subsequent stage shall be investments.
There needs to be extra Austrian corporations in Azerbaijan and
vice-versa. We’re trying ahead additionally for Azerbaijani investments
in Austria. For occasion, Azerbaijan’s state oil firm SOCAR has
invested in Austria. It is working a petroleum stations chain in
Austria. There are nonetheless 15 Austrian corporations right here in numerous
sectors and I believe they’re additionally eager about additional investing
in industrial sectors. I consider that there’s a good potential and
good alternative for additional investments,” he concluded.
