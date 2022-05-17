Azerbaijan is regarded as crucial hub in transport sector amid ongoing geopolitical developments – Franz Wessig (Interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. In the present

geopolitical scenario Azerbaijan is thought to be an important hub in

the transport sector, particularly, inside to the brand new Silk Road, the

Middle Corridor, Franz Wessig, Head of Group Foreign Economic

Relations on the Federal Ministry of Digital and Economic Affairs

of Austria mentioned in an unique interview with Trend.

“The objective of my go to is to participate within the tenth session of

the Austria-Azerbaijan joint Commission for Economic, Agricultural,

Industrial, Technical and Technological Cooperation. A enterprise

mission from Austria can also be in Baku. The final assembly of the joint

fee was held in 2018. We needed to postpone the next

periods because of COVID-19. I’m very glad to be right here in Baku once more.

I believe it was a really profitable assembly along with the minister

of digital growth and transport Rashad Nabiyev. We talked

about crucial fields of cooperation resembling transport. We

mentioned the methods of accelerating transport via the Middle

Corridor, to convey items from China, Central Asia to Europe. I

Wessig recalled that on this context, just a few days in the past a

memorandum of understanding was signed between Azerbaijan’s ADY

Container and Rail Cargo Austria.

“Austrian Railways want to cooperate with Azerbaijan

Railways within the supply of vagons, locomotives. Which items are

transported is the matter of logistics, commerce. We need to ship

{hardware}, software program, the products – it relies upon what Europe wants from

China and what Europe can export to China. It may even assist

Austrian corporations of their export and import actions,” he

added.

Wessig identified that one other facet of cooperation is

agriculture.

“One of an important export merchandise from Austria to

Azerbaijan are cattle breeds. So that is additionally a really attention-grabbing

subject of cooperation,” he believes.

He went on so as to add that renewable power is the primary problem on the

agenda of the go to.

“Austria is a rustic with big potential of renewable power.

About 80 % of Austrian electrical energy consumption comes from

renewables. The objective is to succeed in one hundred pc in 2030. We have so much

of corporations on this sector, particularly, with regards to

hydropower, photo voltaic and wind energy. Some of these corporations are right here

for B2B conferences, and we may even have a gathering within the ministry

of power. During the joint fee’s session we spoke about

tasks within the subject of renewable power, particularly, new

hydropower crops. We submitted draft doc on cooperation in

renewable power, concrete proposals for hydropower crops. There

are actually concrete tasks on this draft doc.

May be subsequent time we will signal the primary contract on renewable

power.

Austria has long-term expertise of utilizing hydropower crops for

electrical energy. It assume this can be a superb and future-oriented

chance for a very long time. Hydropower is a really environmentally

pleasant means of manufacturing power. When you construct a hydropower

station, you’ll be able to function it for 100 years. This can be my

suggestion to put money into hydropower,” he defined.

Wessig believes that initially, you will need to improve

bilateral commerce.

“Then there comes extra belief and confidence in bilateral commerce

relations and the subsequent stage shall be investments.

There needs to be extra Austrian corporations in Azerbaijan and

vice-versa. We’re trying ahead additionally for Azerbaijani investments

in Austria. For occasion, Azerbaijan’s state oil firm SOCAR has

invested in Austria. It is working a petroleum stations chain in

Austria. There are nonetheless 15 Austrian corporations right here in numerous

sectors and I believe they’re additionally eager about additional investing

in industrial sectors. I consider that there’s a good potential and

good alternative for additional investments,” he concluded.

