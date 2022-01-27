Azerbaijan is unique Muslim country with large Jewish community – Israeli ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

Trend:

Azerbaijan is a novel Muslim nation with an enormous Jewish neighborhood, Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek stated on the occasion in Baku devoted to the reminiscence of the Holocaust victims, Trend experiences.

The diplomat pressured that he was pleased with this reality.

“Both Israel and Azerbaijan were once united by a common tragedy,” the ambassador added. “Some 3,000 Azerbaijanis died in the fight against fascism.”

Azerbaijani officers, diplomats, specialists, representatives of civil society, and the media are taking part within the occasion at ADA University to debate the steps to fight anti-Semitism, hate speech, xenophobia, and racism on the international degree in reference to the International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The occasion was organized by the UN consultant workplace, the embassies of Israel and the Netherlands, the Center of Analysis of International Relations of Azerbaijan, and ADA University.