Europe
Azerbaijan looks forward to further development cooperation with Tajikistan – MFA
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. Azerbaijan seems to be
ahead to additional improvement cooperation with Tajikistan, acknowledged
within the publication of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan
on Twitter on the event of the thirtieth anniversary of the
institution of diplomatic relations with Moldova, Trend
reviews.
“Today marks the thirtieth Anniversary of the institution of
diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan. We ship our
greatest needs to the Government and People of the Republic of
Tajikistan on this event. Looking ahead to additional improvement
of Azerbaijan and Tajikistan cooperation.”