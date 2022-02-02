Azerbaijan marks Youth Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2

Youth Day is being celebrated in Azerbaijan at the moment, Trend reviews.

The announcement of February 2 as Youth Day is related to the identify of the nice chief Heydar Aliyev. It was after the second coming of the nice chief to energy that the state youth coverage was created in Azerbaijan, in 1994 the Ministry of Youth and Sports was created to implement the state youth coverage.

During the management of the nationwide chief, the youth of the nation all the time felt his consideration and care. On February 2, 1996, with the assist of nice chief Heydar Aliyev, the primary youth discussion board was held. In 1997, by the decree of the President, February 2 in Azerbaijan started to be celebrated as Youth Day.

As a results of the state youth coverage laid down by the nice chief, a brand new era with has grown up in Azerbaijan at the moment. Modern Azerbaijani youth extremely appreciates the deserves of the nationwide chief Heydar Aliyev to the folks, remembers with deep respect the independence of Azerbaijan, the event of science, schooling, the political and financial growth of the nation, which he gave us, in addition to the eye and take care of younger folks.

Currently, President Ilham Aliyev efficiently continues the political course set by nationwide chief Heydar Aliyev. The state youth coverage, carried out below the management of President Ilham Aliyev, gave impetus to the event of Azerbaijani youth and performed an necessary position in its self-affirmation in society. As a results of this coverage, Azerbaijani youth has shaped as an mental drive with a excessive worldview tied to statehood.

On August 30, 2005, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order “On approval of the State Youth Program of Azerbaijan (2005-2009)”. The work performed below this system has led to important progress within the full and correct use of the potential of younger folks for the good thing about the nation, offering them with employment and participation within the public administration system. The consideration of President Ilham Aliyev to this was mirrored within the announcement of a “Year of Youth” in 2007. In 2007, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the approval of the “State Program for the Education of Azerbaijani Youth Abroad for 2007-2015”. In addition, on April 6, 2011, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the State Program “Azerbaijani youth in 2011-2015”. The important aim of this system was the additional growth of youth coverage within the nation, the creation of circumstances for the lively participation of younger folks in administration, the employment of younger professionals and the answer of different socio-economic issues.

In order to stimulate the excellent growth of younger folks and their lively participation in society, on December 19, 2011, the President of Azerbaijan issued an order to ascertain a Youth Fund below the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The aim earlier than the muse was to finance initiatives and packages of public and social significance, together with on the worldwide degree, within the type of grants associated to youth coverage in science, schooling, tradition and different social spheres. One of the necessary and important choices taken by President Ilham Aliyev in assist of youth was the institution of the nation’s first “Presidential Prize for Youth”.

As a results of the management and proper political course pursued by President Ilham Aliyev, a youthful era has emerged that achieved a historic victory within the Second Karabakh War. The youth of Azerbaijan, shaped over the previous 18 years, below the management of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, put an finish to 30-year occupation.

Today it may be mentioned with confidence that the youth of the nation welcomes the profitable inner and exterior course pursued by President Ilham Aliyev, and is all the time subsequent to the president within the implementation of this coverage.