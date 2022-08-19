Azerbaijan oil prices increase
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. The worth of Azeri
LT CIF Augusta, produced on the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli
(ACG) discipline, grew by $3.26 on August 18 in comparison with the earlier
worth, amounting to $97.87 per barrel, Trend experiences referring
to the supply from the nation’s oil and gasoline market.
The worth of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on August 18 amounted to $96.27
per barrel, up by $3.23 as in comparison with the earlier worth.
Azerbaijan additionally sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea
port of Novorossiysk, delivering it via the Baku-Novorossiysk
pipeline.
The worth of URALS with cargo from the port equaled $74.98
per barrel on August 18, rising by $3.22 as in comparison with the
earlier worth.
Meanwhile, the price of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in
the North Sea rose by $3.03 in comparison with the earlier worth and made
up $96.3 per barrel.