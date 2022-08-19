Azerbaijan oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. The worth of Azeri

LT CIF Augusta, produced on the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli

(ACG) discipline, grew by $3.26 on August 18 in comparison with the earlier

worth, amounting to $97.87 per barrel, Trend experiences referring

to the supply from the nation’s oil and gasoline market.

The worth of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on August 18 amounted to $96.27

per barrel, up by $3.23 as in comparison with the earlier worth.

Azerbaijan additionally sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea

port of Novorossiysk, delivering it via the Baku-Novorossiysk

pipeline.

The worth of URALS with cargo from the port equaled $74.98

per barrel on August 18, rising by $3.22 as in comparison with the

earlier worth.

Meanwhile, the price of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in

the North Sea rose by $3.03 in comparison with the earlier worth and made

up $96.3 per barrel.