Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and President of European Council Charles Michel in one-on-one meeting

A one-on-one assembly has been held between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who’s on a working go to to Brussels, and President of the European Council Charles Michel.

President of the European Council Charles Michel welcomed President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state praised the President of the European Council Charles Michel’s contribution to the normalization means of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan within the post-conflict interval and emphasised the significance of the Brussels peace agenda set on the trilateral assembly final December. President Ilham Aliyev expressed his hope that immediately’s trilateral assembly to be held as a continuation of the Brussels peace agenda with the participation of Armenia could be result-oriented.

President of the European Council Charles Michel hailed the significance of a dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan on this format.

He praised Azerbaijan’s function in Europe’s power safety.

The sides mentioned the problems on the bilateral agenda between the European Union and Azerbaijan, underlining the dynamic growth of bilateral cooperation in numerous fields.

During the conversation, they exchanged views on different problems with mutual curiosity, together with regional safety.

