Azerbaijan puts on record dozens of monuments on its liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. Some 42 monuments

have been placed on document on liberated territories of Azerbaijan (30

in Shusha metropolis), the Head of the Azerbaijan’s State Service for

Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage beneath

the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan Nurida Allahyarova informed

Trend.

This is admittedly necessary judging by the harm precipitated to the

monuments.

According to her, 42 monuments and 10 conservation areas have

been famous and placed on document on the liberated territories of

Azerbaijan.

“In order to make sure implementation of paragraph 3 of Resolution

No. 508s of August 24, 2021 of the Cabinet of Ministers of

Azerbaijan “Regulations on the momentary register of buildings in

the liberated territories” on making certain the execution of Decree No.

1422 of August 12, 2021 of the President of Azerbaijan on the premise

of information collected throughout monitoring carried out by the Ministry of

Culture, in accordance with the classification of immovable

historic and cultural monuments these monuments had been included in

the Karabakh Digital Geoinformation System,” Allahyarova mentioned.