Azerbaijan puts on record dozens of monuments on its liberated lands
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. Some 42 monuments
have been placed on document on liberated territories of Azerbaijan (30
in Shusha metropolis), the Head of the Azerbaijan’s State Service for
Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage beneath
the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan Nurida Allahyarova informed
Trend.
This is admittedly necessary judging by the harm precipitated to the
monuments.
According to her, 42 monuments and 10 conservation areas have
been famous and placed on document on the liberated territories of
Azerbaijan.
“In order to make sure implementation of paragraph 3 of Resolution
No. 508s of August 24, 2021 of the Cabinet of Ministers of
Azerbaijan “Regulations on the momentary register of buildings in
the liberated territories” on making certain the execution of Decree No.
1422 of August 12, 2021 of the President of Azerbaijan on the premise
of information collected throughout monitoring carried out by the Ministry of
Culture, in accordance with the classification of immovable
historic and cultural monuments these monuments had been included in
the Karabakh Digital Geoinformation System,” Allahyarova mentioned.