Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, UAE’s Masdar sign memorandum of understanding on green energy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 16

Trend:

A memorandum of understanding on cooperation in renewable vitality

sources and vitality effectivity was signed between Azerbaijan

Railways CJSC (ADY) and UAE’s Masdar firm throughout a

groundbreaking ceremony for the 230 MW Garadagh Solar Power Plant,

held in Gulustan Palace in Baku on March 15, Trend studies through the

CJSC.

The fundamental objective of the memorandum is to formalize the intention

of the events to discover the probabilities of utilizing renewable

vitality sources within the railway sector and implement a complete

vitality effectivity program.

The foundation of cooperation is the examine of the potential

improvement of renewable and clear vitality tasks (photo voltaic and wind

vitality) within the railway sector of Azerbaijan by Masdar firm in

coordination and partnership with ADY, identification of

technically and commercially viable renewable vitality tasks.

ADY has carried out plenty of measures to extend the share

of inexperienced vitality in whole vitality consumption and scale back vitality

consumption by rising effectivity.

So, in accordance with the precedence of making a rustic with a

clear atmosphere and inexperienced progress, which is without doubt one of the 5

nationwide priorities for socio-economic improvement, initiatives to

enhance the share of inexperienced vitality, decreasing gasoline consumption and

inexperienced financing had been decided as strategic priorities within the

total vitality consumption inside the framework of the 10-year

company technique of ADY.

The operation of traction substations in-built reference to

the transition to alternating present in sections of the East-West

and North-South worldwide transport corridors passing via

Azerbaijan will scale back electrical energy consumption by as much as 30 %

in comparison with the prevailing system.

For the aim of technical inspection and restore of

locomotives working on alternating present, 147 photo voltaic panels with a

capability of 66 kW, in addition to 160 photo voltaic heating panels had been

put in within the newly constructed Bilajari locomotive depot. Some 210

photo voltaic panels with a capability of 66 kW and 140 photo voltaic heating panels

had been put in within the newly constructed Ganja locomotive depot.

Besides, inside the technical help venture carried out

with the assist from the European Bank for Reconstruction and

Development, in 2019, an evaluation was carried out on precedence

funding plans for electrical energy administration and commercialization,

vitality effectivity and renewable vitality manufacturing, in addition to on

key areas of exercise indicated within the “Pre-feasibility examine for

the sale of electrical energy, renewal and vitality effectivity of ADY”

report.

Quite a lot of reforms have additionally been carried out to cut back the

consumption of electrical energy, gasoline and different vitality assets inside

the framework of the Railway Sector Development Program,

carried out collectively with the Asian Development Bank.