Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, UAE’s Masdar sign memorandum of understanding on green energy
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 16
Trend:
A memorandum of understanding on cooperation in renewable vitality
sources and vitality effectivity was signed between Azerbaijan
Railways CJSC (ADY) and UAE’s Masdar firm throughout a
groundbreaking ceremony for the 230 MW Garadagh Solar Power Plant,
held in Gulustan Palace in Baku on March 15, Trend studies through the
CJSC.
The fundamental objective of the memorandum is to formalize the intention
of the events to discover the probabilities of utilizing renewable
vitality sources within the railway sector and implement a complete
vitality effectivity program.
The foundation of cooperation is the examine of the potential
improvement of renewable and clear vitality tasks (photo voltaic and wind
vitality) within the railway sector of Azerbaijan by Masdar firm in
coordination and partnership with ADY, identification of
technically and commercially viable renewable vitality tasks.
ADY has carried out plenty of measures to extend the share
of inexperienced vitality in whole vitality consumption and scale back vitality
consumption by rising effectivity.
So, in accordance with the precedence of making a rustic with a
clear atmosphere and inexperienced progress, which is without doubt one of the 5
nationwide priorities for socio-economic improvement, initiatives to
enhance the share of inexperienced vitality, decreasing gasoline consumption and
inexperienced financing had been decided as strategic priorities within the
total vitality consumption inside the framework of the 10-year
company technique of ADY.
The operation of traction substations in-built reference to
the transition to alternating present in sections of the East-West
and North-South worldwide transport corridors passing via
Azerbaijan will scale back electrical energy consumption by as much as 30 %
in comparison with the prevailing system.
For the aim of technical inspection and restore of
locomotives working on alternating present, 147 photo voltaic panels with a
capability of 66 kW, in addition to 160 photo voltaic heating panels had been
put in within the newly constructed Bilajari locomotive depot. Some 210
photo voltaic panels with a capability of 66 kW and 140 photo voltaic heating panels
had been put in within the newly constructed Ganja locomotive depot.
Besides, inside the technical help venture carried out
with the assist from the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development, in 2019, an evaluation was carried out on precedence
funding plans for electrical energy administration and commercialization,
vitality effectivity and renewable vitality manufacturing, in addition to on
key areas of exercise indicated within the “Pre-feasibility examine for
the sale of electrical energy, renewal and vitality effectivity of ADY”
report.
Quite a lot of reforms have additionally been carried out to cut back the
consumption of electrical energy, gasoline and different vitality assets inside
the framework of the Railway Sector Development Program,
carried out collectively with the Asian Development Bank.