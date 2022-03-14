Azerbaijan raises excise rates on alcoholic beverages

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 14

Trend:

Excise charges on excisable items imported to Azerbaijan have been

elevated, Trend

experiences close to the doc.

According to the doc signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov,

the excise fee for non-denatured ethyl alcohol with an alcohol

focus of 80 % or extra and non-denatured ethyl alcohol

with an alcohol focus of lower than 80 % has been

elevated from 5.2 to six manats.

Excise charges for alcohol tinctures obtained because of

distillation of grape wine or grape pulp have been elevated from

7.2 to eight manats.

The excise fee on gin and juniper tinctures, vodka, liqueurs

and different alcoholic drinks has been elevated from 11.2 to 12

manats.