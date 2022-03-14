Europe
Azerbaijan raises excise rates on alcoholic beverages
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 14
Trend:
Excise charges on excisable items imported to Azerbaijan have been
elevated, Trend
experiences close to the doc.
According to the doc signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov,
the excise fee for non-denatured ethyl alcohol with an alcohol
focus of 80 % or extra and non-denatured ethyl alcohol
with an alcohol focus of lower than 80 % has been
elevated from 5.2 to six manats.
Excise charges for alcohol tinctures obtained because of
distillation of grape wine or grape pulp have been elevated from
7.2 to eight manats.
The excise fee on gin and juniper tinctures, vodka, liqueurs
and different alcoholic drinks has been elevated from 11.2 to 12
manats.