Azerbaijan releasing more Armenian servicemen is step towards peace in the region – French embassy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s launch of eight Armenian troopers and their switch to Yerevan is nice information within the tense safety context that we’re at present experiencing in Europe, Trend stories citing the assertion of the French Embassy in Azerbaijan.

It is emphasised that it’s with this type of gesture of goodwill on either side that will probably be doable to maneuver in the direction of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“This release is the result of dialogue, diplomacy and de-escalation efforts undertaken by President Aliyev and Prime Minister Pashinyan, with the support of the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron and the President of the European Council, Charles Michel. It follows more particularly the meeting of the four leaders which took place online on February 4th. France highly appreciates this gesture from Azerbaijan,” the assertion mentioned.



The embassy famous this launch is well timed and crucial as a result of the transition from battle to “post-conflict” and the passage from “post-conflict” to “peace negotiations” would require sturdy political will and gestures of appeasement in areas such because the discount of tensions on the border, the delimitation and demarcation of the latter and the opening of communication channels between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“The transition to a peace process will also imply other progress in the humanitarian field. After decades of conflict, it is indeed necessary to restore confidence between the nations and relieve the pain of the people, in particular by identifying the remains of the missing persons, by treating the victims of mines and by ensuring the demining in the field,” the embassy mentioned.

The embassy added it is because of this that, like final 12 months, France will proceed to work in 2022 with the events and particularly with Azerbaijan to assist establish lacking individuals, with the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

“It is also for this reason that France has proposed cooperation with ANAMA in terms of mine clearance and assistance to mine victims. The European Union, which was born out of a peace project and which has long and significant expertise in border management and regional development issues, is also ready to support Azerbaijan and Armenia. It is time to abandon nationalist rhetoric and historical disputes. The involvement of all people of good will, old and young, will be necessary to resolutely embark on the path of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” the assertion says.