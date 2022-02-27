Europe
Azerbaijan sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27
Trend:
The Azerbaijani State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance and
the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) despatched
medicines and medical tools to Ukraine as a part of humanitarian
help upon the directions of President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, TABIB advised Trend .
A aircraft with medical provides took off on February 27.
The handover doc was signed by Extraordinary and
Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan Vladislav
Kanevsky and Acting Chairman of the Board of TABIB Vugar
Gurbanov.