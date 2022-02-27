Azerbaijan sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27

Trend:

The Azerbaijani State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance and

the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) despatched

medicines and medical tools to Ukraine as a part of humanitarian

help upon the directions of President of the Republic of

Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, TABIB advised Trend .

A aircraft with medical provides took off on February 27.

The handover doc was signed by Extraordinary and

Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan Vladislav

Kanevsky and Acting Chairman of the Board of TABIB Vugar

Gurbanov.