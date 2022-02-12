Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

Trend:

Some 43,692 individuals have been vaccinated towards COVID-19 in

Azerbaijan on Feb. 12, Trend studies referring to the Operational

Headquarters underneath the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 3,069 residents,

the second dose into 1,788 residents whereas the third dose – into

38,835 residents.

Totally, up till now, 12,434,328 residents have been vaccinated,

5,264,564 of whom obtained the primary dose of the vaccine, 4,762,493

individuals – the second dose, 2,407,271 individuals – the third dose.