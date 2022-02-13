Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 13

Trend:

Some 43,929 folks had been vaccinated towards COVID-19 in

Azerbaijan on Feb. 13, Trend reviews referring to the Operational

Headquarters beneath the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 2,894 residents,

the second dose into 1,761 residents whereas the third dose – into

39,274 residents.

Totally, up till now, 12,478,257 residents have been vaccinated,

5,267,458 of whom acquired the primary dose of the vaccine, 4,764,254

folks – the second dose, 2,446,545 folks – the third dose.