Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

Trend:

Some 71,434 individuals had been vaccinated in opposition to COVID-19 in

Azerbaijan on Feb. 15, Trend stories referring to the Operational

Headquarters below the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 3,052 residents,

the second dose into 2,052 residents whereas the third dose – into

66,330 residents.

Totally, up till now, 12,549,963 residents have been vaccinated,

5,270,596 of whom obtained the primary dose of the vaccine, 4,766,430

individuals – the second dose, 2,512,937 individuals – the third dose.