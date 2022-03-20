Europe
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. Some 12,966 folks
have been vaccinated in opposition to COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on March 20,
Trend studies
referring to the Operational Headquarters below the Azerbaijani
Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 668 residents,
the second to 1,501 residents, the third dose and the following doses
to 10,039 residents. Some 758 residents was vaccinated with a booster
dose after a constructive check end result for COVID-19.
Totally, up till now, 13,368,482 vaccine doses have been
administered, 5,319,389 residents obtained the primary dose of the
vaccine, 4,814,484 folks – the second dose, 3,010,292 folks – the
third dose and the following doses.