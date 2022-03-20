Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. Some 12,966 folks

have been vaccinated in opposition to COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on March 20,

Trend studies

referring to the Operational Headquarters below the Azerbaijani

Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 668 residents,

the second to 1,501 residents, the third dose and the following doses

to 10,039 residents. Some 758 residents was vaccinated with a booster

dose after a constructive check end result for COVID-19.

Totally, up till now, 13,368,482 vaccine doses have been

administered, 5,319,389 residents obtained the primary dose of the

vaccine, 4,814,484 folks – the second dose, 3,010,292 folks – the

third dose and the following doses.