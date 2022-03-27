Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. Some 10,095 individuals

have been vaccinated towards COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on March 27,

Trend experiences

referring to the Operational Headquarters beneath the Azerbaijani

Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 602 residents,

the second to 1,279 residents, the third dose and the following doses

to 7,607 residents. Some 607 citizen was vaccinated with a booster

dose after a constructive take a look at outcome for COVID-19.

Totally, up till now, 13,405,920 vaccine doses have been

administered, 5,321,389 residents acquired the primary dose of the

vaccine, 4,818,792 individuals – the second dose, 3,039,383 individuals – the

third dose and the following doses.

Some 226,356 residents have been vaccinated with a booster dose after

a constructive take a look at outcome for COVID-19.