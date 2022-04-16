Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. Some 7,085 folks

had been vaccinated towards COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on April 16,

Trend studies

referring to the Operational Headquarters underneath the Azerbaijani

Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 535 residents,

the second dose to 560, whereas the third dose and the following doses to

5,538 residents. Some 452 residents had been vaccinated with a booster

dose after a constructive take a look at outcome for COVID-19.

Totally, up till now, 13,589,438 vaccine doses had been

administered, 5,334,034 residents acquired the primary dose of the

vaccine, 4,836,019 folks – the second dose, 3,183,237 folks – the

third dose and the following doses.

Some 236,148 residents had been vaccinated with a booster dose after

a constructive take a look at outcome for COVID-19.