Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Some 4,363 individuals

have been vaccinated in opposition to COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on April 24,

Trend experiences

referring to the Operational Headquarters beneath the Azerbaijani

Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 419 residents,

the second dose to 227, whereas the third dose and the following doses to

2,954 residents. Some 269 residents have been vaccinated with a booster

dose after a constructive check outcome for COVID-19.

Totally, up till now, 13,627,588 vaccine doses have been

administered, 5,337,603 residents obtained the primary dose of the

vaccine, 4,838,456 individuals – the second dose, 3,212,960 individuals – the

third dose and the following doses.

Some 238,569 residents have been vaccinated with a booster dose after

a constructive check outcome for COVID-19.