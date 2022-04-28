Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. Some 4,426 individuals
had been vaccinated in opposition to COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on April 27,
Trend reviews referring to the Operational
Headquarters underneath the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 491 residents,
the second dose to 318, whereas the third dose and the subsequent doses to
3,355 residents. Some 262 residents had been vaccinated with a booster
dose after a constructive check end result for COVID-19.
Totally, up till now, 13,637,172 vaccine doses had been
administered, 5,338,790 residents obtained the primary dose of the
vaccine, 4,839,152 individuals – the second dose, 3,220,043 individuals – the
third dose and the subsequent doses.
Some 239,187 residents had been vaccinated with a booster dose after
a constructive check end result for COVID-19.