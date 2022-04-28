Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. Some 4,426 individuals

had been vaccinated in opposition to COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on April 27,

Trend reviews referring to the Operational

Headquarters underneath the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 491 residents,

the second dose to 318, whereas the third dose and the subsequent doses to

3,355 residents. Some 262 residents had been vaccinated with a booster

dose after a constructive check end result for COVID-19.

Totally, up till now, 13,637,172 vaccine doses had been

administered, 5,338,790 residents obtained the primary dose of the

vaccine, 4,839,152 individuals – the second dose, 3,220,043 individuals – the

third dose and the subsequent doses.

Some 239,187 residents had been vaccinated with a booster dose after

a constructive check end result for COVID-19.