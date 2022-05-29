Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. Some 27 folks have been

vaccinated towards COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 29, Trend reviews referring to the Operational

Headquarters underneath the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 1 residents, the

second dose to 2, whereas the third dose and the following doses to 22

residents. Some 2 residents have been vaccinated with a booster dose after

a optimistic take a look at end result for COVID-19.

Totally, up till now, 13,721,284 vaccine doses have been

administered, 5,347,501 residents obtained the primary dose of the

vaccine, 4,848,699 folks – the second dose, 3,279,440 folks – the

third dose and the following doses.

Some 245,644 residents have been vaccinated with a booster dose after

a optimistic take a look at end result for COVID-19.