Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. Some 27 folks have been
vaccinated towards COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 29, Trend reviews referring to the Operational
Headquarters underneath the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 1 residents, the
second dose to 2, whereas the third dose and the following doses to 22
residents. Some 2 residents have been vaccinated with a booster dose after
a optimistic take a look at end result for COVID-19.
Totally, up till now, 13,721,284 vaccine doses have been
administered, 5,347,501 residents obtained the primary dose of the
vaccine, 4,848,699 folks – the second dose, 3,279,440 folks – the
third dose and the following doses.
Some 245,644 residents have been vaccinated with a booster dose after
a optimistic take a look at end result for COVID-19.