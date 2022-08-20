Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens (UPDATE)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. A complete of 1,395
folks had been vaccinated in opposition to COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 20,
Trend stories referring to the Operational
Headquarters underneath the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 253 residents,
the second dose additionally to 253 residents, whereas the third dose and the
subsequent doses had been obtained by 809 residents. As many as 122 residents
had been vaccinated with a booster dose after a optimistic check end result
for COVID-19.
Totally, up till now, 13,847,248 vaccine doses had been
administered, 5,371,491 residents obtained the primary dose of the
vaccine, 4,860,969 folks – the second dose, 3,356,882 folks – the
third dose and the following doses.
Besides, 257,906 residents had been vaccinated with a booster dose
after a optimistic check end result for COVID-19.