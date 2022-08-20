Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens (UPDATE)

Details added: first model posted on 16:44

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. A complete of 1,395

folks had been vaccinated in opposition to COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 20,

Trend stories referring to the Operational

Headquarters underneath the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 253 residents,

the second dose additionally to 253 residents, whereas the third dose and the

subsequent doses had been obtained by 809 residents. As many as 122 residents

had been vaccinated with a booster dose after a optimistic check end result

for COVID-19.

Totally, up till now, 13,847,248 vaccine doses had been

administered, 5,371,491 residents obtained the primary dose of the

vaccine, 4,860,969 folks – the second dose, 3,356,882 folks – the

third dose and the following doses.

Besides, 257,906 residents had been vaccinated with a booster dose

after a optimistic check end result for COVID-19.