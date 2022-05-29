Azerbaijan shares plans of industrial parks’ residents in liberated areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. The Arab Expert

Services FZE firm (with capital from the UAE) is implementing a

mission to create a heavy tools upkeep heart inside

Azerbaijan’s Aghdam Industrial Park, Board Chairman of the Agency

for Development of Economic Zones of Azerbaijan Elshad Nuriyev advised

Trend.

According to Nuriyev, the Aghdam Industrial Park and the Araz

Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park will play an essential function in

the additional growth of the commercial potential of the

territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second

Karabakh war] and improve the employment of the native

inhabitants.

“The territory of the Aghdam Industrial Park is 190 hectares,

and phased building work is underway there. To date, the

territory has been utterly cleared of mines, and a cellular camp

was created there,” he said. “Besides, container-type places of work, a

hostel, a first-aid publish, a store, a pharmacy and a canteen have

additionally been created within the park. The highway has already been constructed, and

work is underway to panorama the territory.”

The board chairman famous that 9 residents have been

registered on this industrial park thus far.

“In accordance with the marketing strategy of those residents, they

are anticipated to speculate greater than 50 million manat ($29.4 million)

and create over 1,000 jobs. The residents plan to hold out

actions within the manufacturing of artificial carpets, lampposts,

polymer merchandise, overalls, and meeting of strengthened concrete

merchandise,” Nuriyev additional mentioned.

He famous that within the coming days, the development of

infrastructure for the residents will start within the industrial

park.

According to the top of the company’s board, one resident has

been registered within the Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial

Park.

“The territory of this industrial park (with an space of ​​200

hectares) has been additionally utterly cleared of mines, and it’s

deliberate to finish the development of a cellular camp there within the

close to future,” Nuriyev mentioned.

“Despite the truth that one resident is has been registered in

the commercial park, we’re contemplating and evaluating the tasks

of plenty of potential contributors, who need to develop into residents

of this industrial zone,” he added.