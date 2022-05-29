Azerbaijan shares plans of industrial parks’ residents in liberated areas
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. The Arab Expert
Services FZE firm (with capital from the UAE) is implementing a
mission to create a heavy tools upkeep heart inside
Azerbaijan’s Aghdam Industrial Park, Board Chairman of the Agency
for Development of Economic Zones of Azerbaijan Elshad Nuriyev advised
Trend.
According to Nuriyev, the Aghdam Industrial Park and the Araz
Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park will play an essential function in
the additional growth of the commercial potential of the
territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second
Karabakh war] and improve the employment of the native
inhabitants.
“The territory of the Aghdam Industrial Park is 190 hectares,
and phased building work is underway there. To date, the
territory has been utterly cleared of mines, and a cellular camp
was created there,” he said. “Besides, container-type places of work, a
hostel, a first-aid publish, a store, a pharmacy and a canteen have
additionally been created within the park. The highway has already been constructed, and
work is underway to panorama the territory.”
The board chairman famous that 9 residents have been
registered on this industrial park thus far.
“In accordance with the marketing strategy of those residents, they
are anticipated to speculate greater than 50 million manat ($29.4 million)
and create over 1,000 jobs. The residents plan to hold out
actions within the manufacturing of artificial carpets, lampposts,
polymer merchandise, overalls, and meeting of strengthened concrete
merchandise,” Nuriyev additional mentioned.
He famous that within the coming days, the development of
infrastructure for the residents will start within the industrial
park.
According to the top of the company’s board, one resident has
been registered within the Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial
Park.
“The territory of this industrial park (with an space of 200
hectares) has been additionally utterly cleared of mines, and it’s
deliberate to finish the development of a cellular camp there within the
close to future,” Nuriyev mentioned.
“Despite the truth that one resident is has been registered in
the commercial park, we’re contemplating and evaluating the tasks
of plenty of potential contributors, who need to develop into residents
of this industrial zone,” he added.