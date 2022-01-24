Europe

Azerbaijan talks applications received by SMB Development Agency on creating business in liberated lands

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham12 hours ago
29 1 minute read



BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

The Agency for Small and Medium Business Development of the Republic of Azerbaijan acquired 945 functions from enterprises in 2021 to create a enterprise within the liberated territories, Chairman of the Board of the Agency Orkhan Mammadov mentioned at a press convention on the outcomes of 2021, Trend studies.

According to him, 446 of those appeals are associated to funding initiatives, and 499 – to works and providers in numerous areas.

“Some 27 percent of the appeals are connected with the construction work, trade, and service sector, 21 percent – with industry, 18 percent – with agriculture, and seven percent – with tourism, healthcare and education,” Mammadov mentioned.

The head of the board additionally famous that the liberated lands have excessive potential for the event of tourism, agriculture and different fields.

Follow the creator on Twitter: agdzhaev





Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham12 hours ago
29 1 minute read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button