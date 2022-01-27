Azerbaijan talks construction, restoration of roads in liberated areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

Construction and restoration of 9 out of 13 roads began within the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Aida Badalova, adviser of digital improvement and transport minister, mentioned, Trend stories.

Badalova made the comment at an occasion entitled “Priorities in the field of digital development and transport in Azerbaijan”.

“The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport has structured its activities in accordance with national priorities in order to facilitate the return to the liberated territories, ensure the growth of a competitive economy and the formation of competitive human capital and modern innovative tools,” she famous.

According to her, the development of roads and tunnels between Goygol and Kalbajar, Kalbajar and Lachin, the part of the Barda-Aghdam, and Talish-Tapgaragoyunlu-Gashalti-Naftalan freeway ought to be emphasised.

“These projects are very important both from a strategic point of view and in terms of tourism. As for the construction of railways, work has begun on the construction of the Barda-Aghdam railway line and designing of its second section,” the adviser additionally famous. “Design work is underway on the Fuzuli-Shusha and Horadiz-Aghband railways. Concept designs have also been prepared for the railway in the Kalbajar district, and technical work is underway. Moreover, work on the construction of infrastructure for air transport is proceeding according to schedule,” Badalova additional mentioned.

Besides, in accordance with the adviser, preparations are underway to start out building of the Zangilan International Airport and an airport within the Lachin district.

“Together with ICAO and the International Air Transport Association, the necessary measures are being taken to ensure the timely commissioning of these airports,” she identified. “Transport infrastructure restoration projects will also expand the transit capabilities of the region and Azerbaijan in the context of the construction of the Zangazur Corridor which will provide a direct land connection to Nakhchivan, as well as will form the shortest land route between China and Southern Europe.”

In order to manage the entry of street carriers to the worldwide cargo transportation market, stop monopoly, improve the professionalism of carriers and drivers, enhance Azerbaijan’s place in worldwide scores, a corresponding memorandum has already been signed with the Association of International Road Carriers of Azerbaijan to distribute allow types for worldwide transportation, Badalova mentioned.

“One of the main goals of this document is to ensure transparent distribution of permit forms,” ​​she added.