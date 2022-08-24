Azerbaijan talks progress on Shukurbayli-Jabrayil-Hadrut highway (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. The building
of the Shukurbayli-Jabrayil-Hadrut freeway in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh
and Eastern Zangazur financial areas, which is among the street
infrastructure initiatives carried out by directions of the
nation’s president, quickly continues, Trend experiences through the
State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.
According to the company, the freeway, originating from the
part of the Hajigabul-Horadiz-Aghband-Zangazur freeway, passing
by way of Shukurbayli village, Jabrayil district, to Hadrut
settlement, Khojavand district, has a size of 39.7
kilometers.
The four-lane freeway is being inbuilt accordance with the first
technical class. The roadway is 14 meters.
Currently, on a 30-kilometer part of the street, the
building of a roadbed and street base with a width of 21.5 meters
has been accomplished in accordance with the first technical class,
and on a 20-kilometer part, work has been accomplished on laying
asphalt concrete pavement.
On the remaining roughly nine-kilometer part of the
street, the roadway has been constructed taking into consideration the usual
width, on the 700-m part, the development of a brand new roadway
continues utilizing a way that takes under consideration the circumstances of
mountainous terrain with tough terrain.
As a part of the mission, building work was accomplished on 37
spherical pipes, 9 rectangular water overpasses, seven underpasses
and reserve overpasses with a purpose to cut back the destructive impression on
the surroundings.
The mission additionally contains the development of six street bridges
at 2, 19, 20, 27, 31 and 39-km sections of the street. The
building of bridges on the 2, 19, 20 and 39-km sections has
already been accomplished, in addition to the development of concrete
limitations on the 8-km part of the street.
Construction work is carried out in accordance with the
necessities of the ‘Construction Norms and Rules’ below the direct
management of the management of the State Agency of Azerbaijan
Automobile Roads. The building of the street is deliberate to be
accomplished in 2023.
The freeway passes by way of the territory of the liberated
Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts. The street covers about 20
settlements in these districts, together with Hadrut and Jabrayil
metropolis.