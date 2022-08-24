Azerbaijan talks progress on Shukurbayli-Jabrayil-Hadrut highway (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. The building

of the Shukurbayli-Jabrayil-Hadrut freeway in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh

and Eastern Zangazur financial areas, which is among the street

infrastructure initiatives carried out by directions of the

nation’s president, quickly continues, Trend experiences through the

State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

According to the company, the freeway, originating from the

part of the Hajigabul-Horadiz-Aghband-Zangazur freeway, passing

by way of Shukurbayli village, Jabrayil district, to Hadrut

settlement, Khojavand district, has a size of 39.7

kilometers.

The four-lane freeway is being inbuilt accordance with the first

technical class. The roadway is 14 meters.

Currently, on a 30-kilometer part of the street, the

building of a roadbed and street base with a width of 21.5 meters

has been accomplished in accordance with the first technical class,

and on a 20-kilometer part, work has been accomplished on laying

asphalt concrete pavement.

On the remaining roughly nine-kilometer part of the

street, the roadway has been constructed taking into consideration the usual

width, on the 700-m part, the development of a brand new roadway

continues utilizing a way that takes under consideration the circumstances of

mountainous terrain with tough terrain.

As a part of the mission, building work was accomplished on 37

spherical pipes, 9 rectangular water overpasses, seven underpasses

and reserve overpasses with a purpose to cut back the destructive impression on

the surroundings.

The mission additionally contains the development of six street bridges

at 2, 19, 20, 27, 31 and 39-km sections of the street. The

building of bridges on the 2, 19, 20 and 39-km sections has

already been accomplished, in addition to the development of concrete

limitations on the 8-km part of the street.

Construction work is carried out in accordance with the

necessities of the ‘Construction Norms and Rules’ below the direct

management of the management of the State Agency of Azerbaijan

Automobile Roads. The building of the street is deliberate to be

accomplished in 2023.

The freeway passes by way of the territory of the liberated

Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts. The street covers about 20

settlements in these districts, together with Hadrut and Jabrayil

metropolis.