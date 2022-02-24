Europe
Azerbaijan talks safety of its drivers operating int’l road shipments in Ukraine
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24
By Farid Zohrabov – Trend:
Several Azerbaijani-owned autos engaged in worldwide
cargo transportation are at the moment within the army motion space in
Ukraine, the Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association
(ABADA) stated, Trend experiences.
According to ABADA, contacts have been established with service
firms. Drivers who’ve operated worldwide journeys are in
protected areas.
The affiliation additionally stated that further data can be
offered on the matter.