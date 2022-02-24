Azerbaijan talks safety of its drivers operating int’l road shipments in Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

By Farid Zohrabov – Trend:

Several Azerbaijani-owned autos engaged in worldwide

cargo transportation are at the moment within the army motion space in

Ukraine, the Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association

(ABADA) stated, Trend experiences.

According to ABADA, contacts have been established with service

firms. Drivers who’ve operated worldwide journeys are in

protected areas.

The affiliation additionally stated that further data can be

offered on the matter.