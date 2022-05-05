Azerbaijan tightening requirements for construction activities in Shusha
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. Requirements for
development, architectural and concrete planning actions in
Azerbaijan’s Shusha metropolis [liberated from Armenian occupation in the
2020 Second Karabakh War] are being tightened, Trend reviews.
In this regard, a invoice on amendments to the regulation “On cultural
capital of Azerbaijan – Shusha metropolis” has been mentioned at a
plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament.
According to the amendments, if an archaeological monument is
found throughout development, restoration, restore, cleansing,
landscaping, upkeep, or every other work within the metropolis, these
works should be instantly suspended with the notification of Shusha
City State Reserve, which is accountable to decide to
proceed the works.
The invoice was put to a vote and after discussions adopted within the
second studying.