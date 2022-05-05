Azerbaijan tightening requirements for construction activities in Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. Requirements for

development, architectural and concrete planning actions in

Azerbaijan’s Shusha metropolis [liberated from Armenian occupation in the

2020 Second Karabakh War] are being tightened, Trend reviews.

In this regard, a invoice on amendments to the regulation “On cultural

capital of Azerbaijan – Shusha metropolis” has been mentioned at a

plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

According to the amendments, if an archaeological monument is

found throughout development, restoration, restore, cleansing,

landscaping, upkeep, or every other work within the metropolis, these

works should be instantly suspended with the notification of Shusha

City State Reserve, which is accountable to decide to

proceed the works.

The invoice was put to a vote and after discussions adopted within the

second studying.