Azerbaijan to auction movable property of two banks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11

By Nazrin Israfilova – Trend:

The movable property of Azerbaijan’s AGbank and NBC Bank OJSC,

that are within the technique of liquidation, will probably be put up for public sale

on the Baku Auction Center on March 2, Trend experiences citing the

Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF).

It is about two Wincor Nixdorf CINEO C2550 and Wincor Nixdorf

ProCash 8000 ATMs owned by AGBank OJSC, in addition to a Nissan Tiida

automobile belonging to NBC Bank OJSC. The price of ATMs is 20,000 manat

($11,77), and the price of a automobile is 11,000 manat ($6,47).

Those wishing to take part within the public sale ought to submit the

vital paperwork to the tackle: A. Salamzade avenue, 2C (third

flooring), Yasamal district, Baku, Azerbaijan.