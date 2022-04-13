Azerbaijan to be able to boost cargo shipments through int’l transport corridors
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. Azerbaijani
carriers will be capable of enhance their share in cargo shipments
via the East-West and North-South worldwide transport
corridors, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of
Azerbaijan instructed Trend.
According to the ministry, the approval of recent guidelines for the
admission of native carriers to worldwide highway shipments by the
Cabinet of Ministers will assist enhance the competitiveness of
native carriers in worldwide markets, and enhance their share
in bilateral and transit site visitors.
“The new guidelines will regulate the method of registration of
operators by the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency underneath our
ministry. According to the principles, authorized entities or people
wishing to register as a provider have to be registered with the tax
authorities, have the suitable autos, and likewise meet sure
standards associated to the enterprise repute and monetary
standing,” the ministry defined.
Besides, in line with the ministry, one of many targets of approval
of the principles for the admission of carriers to worldwide
transportation by the Cabinet of Ministers is the appliance in
Azerbaijan of the necessities of the Quality Charter of the
International Transport Forum, which is the main regulatory
mechanism within the subject of highway transport.
“The high quality constitution establishes the related necessities for
the establishment, its enterprise repute, monetary stability and
skilled competence, permits organizations assembly these
necessities to hold out the shipments. This will contribute to
the environment friendly group of highway transport, the sustainable
growth of the trade and the rise in funding
potential,” added the ministry.
On April 12, 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan
permitted the “Rules for admission to worldwide passenger and
freight transportation by highway” by its resolution. The corresponding
resolution was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.