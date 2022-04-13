Azerbaijan to be able to boost cargo shipments through int’l transport corridors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. Azerbaijani

carriers will be capable of enhance their share in cargo shipments

via the East-West and North-South worldwide transport

corridors, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of

Azerbaijan instructed Trend.

According to the ministry, the approval of recent guidelines for the

admission of native carriers to worldwide highway shipments by the

Cabinet of Ministers will assist enhance the competitiveness of

native carriers in worldwide markets, and enhance their share

in bilateral and transit site visitors.

“The new guidelines will regulate the method of registration of

operators by the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency underneath our

ministry. According to the principles, authorized entities or people

wishing to register as a provider have to be registered with the tax

authorities, have the suitable autos, and likewise meet sure

standards associated to the enterprise repute and monetary

standing,” the ministry defined.

Besides, in line with the ministry, one of many targets of approval

of the principles for the admission of carriers to worldwide

transportation by the Cabinet of Ministers is the appliance in

Azerbaijan of the necessities of the Quality Charter of the

International Transport Forum, which is the main regulatory

mechanism within the subject of highway transport.

“The high quality constitution establishes the related necessities for

the establishment, its enterprise repute, monetary stability and

skilled competence, permits organizations assembly these

necessities to hold out the shipments. This will contribute to

the environment friendly group of highway transport, the sustainable

growth of the trade and the rise in funding

potential,” added the ministry.

On April 12, 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan

permitted the “Rules for admission to worldwide passenger and

freight transportation by highway” by its resolution. The corresponding

resolution was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.