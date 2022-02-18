Azerbaijan to build underground gas pipelines in liberated areas
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18
By Samir Ali – Trend:
Underground gasoline pipelines shall be constructed within the Azerbaijani
territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second
Karabakh war], Teymur Jafarov, head of recent gasoline provide and
improvement division of Azerbaijan’s Azerigas manufacturing
affiliation stated, Trend experiences.
According to him, fashionable polyethylene pipes shall be used for
constructing pipelines.
The affiliation’s consultant reminded that earlier than the
occupation, a lot of the territories had been supplied with gasoline.
However, in the course of the occupation the gasoline strains had been destroyed, the
affiliation’s consultant reminded.
“We intend to construct new fashionable communications on the liberated
lands,” added Jafarov.