Azerbaijan to build underground gas pipelines in liberated areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Underground gasoline pipelines shall be constructed within the Azerbaijani

territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second

Karabakh war], Teymur Jafarov, head of recent gasoline provide and

improvement division of Azerbaijan’s Azerigas manufacturing

affiliation stated, Trend experiences.

According to him, fashionable polyethylene pipes shall be used for

constructing pipelines.

The affiliation’s consultant reminded that earlier than the

occupation, a lot of the territories had been supplied with gasoline.

However, in the course of the occupation the gasoline strains had been destroyed, the

affiliation’s consultant reminded.

“We intend to construct new fashionable communications on the liberated

lands,” added Jafarov.