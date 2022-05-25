Azerbaijan to expand access of employers to necessary personnel – state agency
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Employers’ entry to
the personnel they want might be expanded in Azerbaijan, Chairman of
the Board on the State Employment Agency below the Ministry of
Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan Mustafa
Abbasbayli mentioned at a spherical desk devoted to discussing the
capabilities of Labor and Employment subsystem, Trend experiences.
“Not all corporations in Azerbaijan present us with lists of
accessible vacancies, which is as a result of lack of an applicable
database, however now the scenario is totally completely different,”
Abbasbayli added.
According to the chairman, the created “Labor and Employment”
subsystem offers the applicant with the chance to discover a job
in 95 % of instances.
“Through the Labor and Employment subsystem, this course of is
carried out with out the participation of human issue. Employers’
entry to the mandatory personnel might be expanded,” Abbasbayli
added.