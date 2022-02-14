Europe
Azerbaijan to grow corn for popcorn production in Aghjabadi district
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First
Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Aghjabadi district on Feb. 13,
Trend
stories.
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva considered
the situations created within the Aghjabadi Grain Agro-Park.
Around 100 hectares are deliberate to be sown with corn for popcorn
manufacturing within the agro-park in 2022.
