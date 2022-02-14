Azerbaijan to grow corn for popcorn production in Aghjabadi district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First

Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Aghjabadi district on Feb. 13,

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva considered

the situations created within the Aghjabadi Grain Agro-Park.

Around 100 hectares are deliberate to be sown with corn for popcorn

manufacturing within the agro-park in 2022.

