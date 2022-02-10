Azerbaijan to prevent price fluctuations for strategic goods

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Measures will probably be taken in Azerbaijan to forestall short-term sharp fluctuations in costs for strategically essential items, Trend experiences citing the Charter of the State Reserves Agency.

According to the constitution, the company collaborating within the improvement and implementation of state coverage within the area of creation and administration of state and mobilization assets is a public entity that regulates and controls this space.

Besides, the company takes measures to make sure the sustainability of provides of strategically essential items to the nation and forestall short-term sharp value fluctuations within the home market, and likewise manages the State Grain Fund.