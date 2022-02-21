Azerbaijan to take action on more efficient organization of agricultural fairs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

Instructions got to arrange festivals and optimize bills

associated to move, logistics and commerce networks in Azerbaijan,

This is said within the order of Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali

Asadov on pressing motion to strengthen anti-inflationary measures in

Azerbaijan.

According to the order, the related authorities constructions had been

instructed to take measures to extra successfully set up the

wholesale and retail sale of agricultural merchandise at festivals,

develop non-public bases on the procurement and sale of logistics

facilities.

Meanwhile, they had been charged with preparation and submission of

proposals to the Cabinet of Ministers on using doable

mechanisms to optimize transport and logistics prices for native and

imported agricultural-food merchandise inside 15 days.