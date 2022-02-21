Azerbaijan to take action on more efficient organization of agricultural fairs
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21
Trend:
Instructions got to arrange festivals and optimize bills
associated to move, logistics and commerce networks in Azerbaijan,
Trend
experiences.
This is said within the order of Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali
Asadov on pressing motion to strengthen anti-inflationary measures in
Azerbaijan.
According to the order, the related authorities constructions had been
instructed to take measures to extra successfully set up the
wholesale and retail sale of agricultural merchandise at festivals,
develop non-public bases on the procurement and sale of logistics
facilities.
Meanwhile, they had been charged with preparation and submission of
proposals to the Cabinet of Ministers on using doable
mechanisms to optimize transport and logistics prices for native and
imported agricultural-food merchandise inside 15 days.