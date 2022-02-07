Azerbaijan unveils mortgage loans volume issued

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 7

By Nazrin Israfilova – Trend:

The whole quantity of mortgage loans issued through the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan, amounted to 1.996 billion manat ($1.17 billion) as of January 1, 2022, out of which 1.349 billion manat ($794 million) had been typical and 647 million manat ($380.8 million) had been smooth loans, Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund informed Trend.

According to the info, mortgage loans elevated by 21.6 p.c, together with typical mortgage loans – by 23.1 p.c, and smooth loans – by 18.7 p.c in comparison with the identical interval in 2021. The Fund refinanced 1.861 billion manat ($1.09 billion) of loans issued by licensed banks in 2021, which is 28.9 p.c greater than 2020.

At the start of 2022, the variety of mortgage loans issued by the state totaled 49,287 (a rise of 17 p.c), together with 36,746 easy mortgage loans (a rise of 16.7 p.c), preferential loans – 12,441 (a rise of 16.7 p.c). As for the financing of loans, 728 million manat ($428.49 million) was allotted from the state price range to the Fund. The Fund raised 1.535 million manat ($903.4 million) by means of the issuance of bonds.