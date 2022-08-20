Azerbaijan using amphibious aircraft, helicopters to extinguish fire in Siyazan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. Measures are being

taken to extinguish and forestall the unfold of fires in forests in

the northern districts of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Emergency

Situations informed Trend.

According to the ministry, the fireplace which occurred on an space of

​​40 hectares close to Dagh Gushchu village, Siyazan district, has been

introduced beneath management, and work is underway to chill the realm.

The ministry stated that the firefighting operations are being

carried out in troublesome mountainous terrain. Intense warmth and

windy climate forestall from utterly extinguishing the fires.

Totally, 200 folks from among the many personnel of the related

forces, a “BE 200 CS” amphibious plane and three helicopters of

the aviation detachment of the ministry, in addition to workers of

the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the Ministry of

Internal Affairs, native government authorities and native residents

are concerned within the operations.

The firefighting continues in Goshabulagh village, Guba

district. As a results of the taken measures, the fireplace has already

been introduced beneath management and work is underway to chill the realm,

added the ministry.

Since August 15, practically 5,000 hectares have burned out as a

results of fires within the northern districts. The firefighting

operations proceed.