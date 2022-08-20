Azerbaijan using amphibious aircraft, helicopters to extinguish fire in Siyazan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. Measures are being
taken to extinguish and forestall the unfold of fires in forests in
the northern districts of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Emergency
Situations informed Trend.
According to the ministry, the fireplace which occurred on an space of
40 hectares close to Dagh Gushchu village, Siyazan district, has been
introduced beneath management, and work is underway to chill the realm.
The ministry stated that the firefighting operations are being
carried out in troublesome mountainous terrain. Intense warmth and
windy climate forestall from utterly extinguishing the fires.
Totally, 200 folks from among the many personnel of the related
forces, a “BE 200 CS” amphibious plane and three helicopters of
the aviation detachment of the ministry, in addition to workers of
the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the Ministry of
Internal Affairs, native government authorities and native residents
are concerned within the operations.
The firefighting continues in Goshabulagh village, Guba
district. As a results of the taken measures, the fireplace has already
been introduced beneath management and work is underway to chill the realm,
added the ministry.
Since August 15, practically 5,000 hectares have burned out as a
results of fires within the northern districts. The firefighting
operations proceed.