Azerbaijan wins second silver medal at Grand Slam tournament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 7

Trend:

Azerbaijani judoka Ushangi Kokauri (+100 kg) received a silver medal on the Grand Slam event in Paris, Trend stories.

Kokauri misplaced within the decisive stage to the Mongolian Tsetsentse Odkhuu and took second place.

This medal is the second received by the Azerbaijani group on the event. Earlier, Mammadali Mehdiyev (90 kg) additionally took second place within the competitors.

Azerbaijan was represented by six judokas on the competitions.

285 athletes from 52 international locations took half within the event.