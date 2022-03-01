Azerbaijani armed forces hold new tactical exercises (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 1

Trend:

Tactical workouts had been held in one of many navy items of the

Azerbaijani military inside the fight coaching plan, Trend reviews referring to

the nation’s Defense Ministry.

In accordance with the state of affairs of the workouts, the navy

divisions efficiently carried out search operations, detected and

neutralized a sabotage-reconnaissance group of an imaginary enemy,

and fulfilled different duties.

The fundamental goal of tactical workouts is to keep up a excessive

degree of fight readiness of items and enhance the sensible abilities

of servicemen, added the ministry.