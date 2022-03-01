Europe
Azerbaijani armed forces hold new tactical exercises (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 1
Trend:
Tactical workouts had been held in one of many navy items of the
Azerbaijani military inside the fight coaching plan, Trend reviews referring to
the nation’s Defense Ministry.
In accordance with the state of affairs of the workouts, the navy
divisions efficiently carried out search operations, detected and
neutralized a sabotage-reconnaissance group of an imaginary enemy,
and fulfilled different duties.
The fundamental goal of tactical workouts is to keep up a excessive
degree of fight readiness of items and enhance the sensible abilities
of servicemen, added the ministry.